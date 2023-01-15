BID seeking walls for 2023 mural festival

The Great Falls Business Improvement District is planning for the fifth annual ArtsFest MONTANA.

The 2023 mural festival kicks off Aug. 11 and runs through Aug. 18.

ArtsFest was launched in 2019 with the goal of educating artists while installing large-scale murals on buildings in downtown Great Falls.

Since its inception, 36 murals have been installed on 19 buildings, employing more than 20 artists and educating more than 35 artists in the method.

The BID is looking for property owners, located within the downtown TIF district, to apply to have a professionally painted mural installed on their building during ArtsFest MONTANA 2023.

All interested and eligible parcels will be considered.

Property owners will have some financial responsibility connected to this project and details will be finalized with each property owner.

In the event there are more walls than artists, walls that are not selected for 2023 will be reconsidered in subsequent years.

Contact the BID office to determine if you are unsure if your property is eligible to be included.

“A mural is a great way to attract attention to your building, draw more customers for the business(es) located in your building, and show that you are invested in downtown Great Falls. Murals can make buildings stick out, add character to your space, they are a graffiti deterrent, they show support for the creative arts and improve the environment around your property. Your building will be showcased on the ArtsFest MONTANA website and on social media. People are attracted to colorful, exciting places, and mural art can make any place more appealing,” according to the BID.

Interested property owners should submit their buildings for consideration by Feb. 15 by emailing kellie@downtowngreatfalls.net or call 406-727-5430 for questions.

