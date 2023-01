Jamie Ford is speaking from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Great Falls Public Library in the Cordingley Room.

Ford will be speaking about his latest book and the life of a writer.

Ford is the New York Times bestselling author of The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet, Love and Other Consolation Prizes, and Songs of Willow Frost.

His latest novel, The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, was named No. 1 IndieNext list pick for August 2022.

