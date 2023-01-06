Neighborhood council meetings Jan. 9-13

Four neighborhood councils meet Jan. 9-13.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, GFDA downtown business development officer, the election of officers, and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include neighborhood concerns and the election of officers.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include potential school board candidate Rodney Meyers, council event, Facebook page update, election of officers, and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include streaming meetings on Facebook Live, animal control ordinance update, Facebook page update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, the election of officers, and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

