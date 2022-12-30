Registration open for adult city league basketball

Registration is open for the 2023 city league adult basketball season.

Registration is open through Jan. 20 and teams are registered on a first come, first served basis.

There’s a limit of 16 men’s teams and six women’s teams.

Team managers can register at the Park and Recreation office, 1700 River Drive N., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The registration fee per team is $630 and is due at time of registration.

Leagues are tentatively scheduled to begin play on Jan. 30.

For more information: call the Community Recreation Center at 727-6099 or Park and Recreation at 771-1265.

