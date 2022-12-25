Sunday Reads: Dec. 25
Merry Christmas Great Falls
Military.com: Tracking Santa: Why a whimsical tradition means so much to service members
The Washington Post: Dave Barry’s year in review: ‘The big bag of stupid that was 2022’ includes Musk, Putin, Will Smith’s slap and more
The Washington Post: House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, sending it to Biden
NPR: Taliban begin to enforce education ban on Afghan women
The Washington Post: A mom wrongly said the book showed pedophilia. School libraries banned it.
Bloomberg CityLab: The price of ending homelessness in California: $8 billion a year
The Economist: The House delivers its 800-page report on the January 6th riot
The Washington Post: How Trump’s life at Mar-a-Lago post-presidency prompted legal peril
The New York Times: The F.D.A. now says it plainly: morning-after pills are not abortion pills
The Washington Post: Black leaders say Kansas City police ignored claims of missing women
The Economist: How to make sense of Vladimir Putin’s war
The Atlantic: The photographer undoing the myth of Appalachia
The Washington Post: Casey Anthony and the rise of the true-crime celebrity
The Economist: The decline of the city grid
The Washington Post: Invasive strep A is on the rise and affecting kids in unusual ways
The Economist: Why Europe’s traditional foods are not always what they seem
Route Fifty: Marijuana banking reform left out of year-end spending deal
The New York Times: Maya Ruiz-Picasso, artist’s daughter and inspiration, dies at 87
NPR: How light resets your internal clock
The Washington Post: A puppy was abandoned at SFO. A United pilot adopted him.
NPR: Can dogs smell time? Ask Donut the dog!
The New York Times: Don Christopher, who turned lowly garlic into a staple, dies at 88
NPR: Should you worry about lead in your dark chocolate bar?
The Washington Post: Twitter crisis brings Elon Musk’s reputation for genius crashing down to earth