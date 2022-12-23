City holiday closures

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, city offices will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23, and Dec. 30. with the exception of the closures listed below:

The Great Falls Public Library will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The library will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 Dec. 31.

The Animal Shelter will be closed Dec. 24-26 Dec. 31-Jan. 2. The shelter will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

The Community Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2. The rec center will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Over the winter break, the Community Recreation Center will be offering School’s Out Fun Days for school-age children in kindergarten through 5th grade. Activities will include roller skating, bowling, crafts, and games in the gym. For more information, call 406-727-6099.

City rec center holding holiday activity days

There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks.

The Public Works Sanitation Division invites residents to recycle their live, unflocked Christmas trees from Dec 26-Jan. 6 at Meadowlark Park or Malmstrom AFB’s Balfour Beatty Community Center. For more information, contact Public Works at 406-771-1401 or Republic Services at 406-761-2545.

Christmas tree recycling available

The city’s online services are available to the public over the holidays and can be accessed online at:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

