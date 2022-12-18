OPI Superintendent Arntzen in Great Falls Dec. 19

Montana Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is hosting a community forum 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in Heritage Hall at Great Falls College MSU.

It’s the last of a four city tour that local superintendents weren’t invited to.

Arntzen’s office encouraged parents, school leaders and legislators to attend in a press release.

Forum showcases teacher and parent concerns in Stevensville

In an email, Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore said he wasn’t notified of the event but heard about it from the director of the School Administrators of Montana and later from the dean of Great Falls College MSU.

Moore said in an email to local education supporters, that was shared by Great Falls Rising, that he spoke to Arntzen and she said the forums were “designed to engage our parents and newly elected legislators in discussing issues of mutual interest prior to the upcoming legislative session.”

Arntzen already held sessions in Kalispell, Stevensville and Billings.

Moore said in his email that none of those superintendents had received personal invitations to attend nor had they been asked to help facilitate the forums.

Moore said in his email that he suggested parents, business and community partners attend to “let the elected officials know what our priorities are for our children and schools here in Great Falls.”

In a release, Arntzen said, “Parents and families play an important role in the education of our children. My Montana Hope initiative is focused on family and community engagement in the education of all of our students. I invite all parents and school leaders to join local legislators for these conversations on putting our Montana students first.”

