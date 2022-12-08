Great Falls College choir presenting original pieces at Dec. 15 concert

The Great Falls College Community Choir is hosting a fall holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Included on this concert will be the premier of “Exigence,” a composition by graduate, Laura Detrick, and her son, Ryan.

“Exigence” was composed especially for the Great Falls College Community Choir in 2020.

“Just about the time the choir was preparing the piece, we closed due to COVID,” Cynthia Stevens, director of the choir, said in a release. “We are really excited to finally showcase this song at our holiday concert.”

The piece includes piano accompaniment and a part for handbells that will be played by the Cantabelle Ringers, the handbell choir at First Congregational United Church of Christ, under the direction of Dennis Dell.

The choir will also present a piece by local singer/songwriter Molly Wilson.

“Autumn is Come” was originally composed for the Great Falls College Children’s Choir in 2016 and has been reworked for the adult choir and evokes the sights, sounds and smells of fall in Montana, according to release

“We are excited to present this concert and collaborate with so many local musicians,” Stevens said in a release.

The concert is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

First Congregational United Church of Christ is at 2900 9th Ave. S.

