Paris Gibson Square Museum selected for national program

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is one of 56 institutions in the U.S. selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.

The application for assessment of the art collection and historical building was written and submitted by Nicole Evans, the museum’s curator, who maintains the importance of this process, “to support the museums mission, vision, and values to provide sustainable care of the art collection in perpetuity for the community.”

Evans will work collaboratively with museum staff, and the museum’s acquisitions, collections, and exhibitions committee, to assist the visiting assessors during their visit and carry out recommendations post assessment.

Via the CAP award, the museum will invite two expert assessors, one in collections care and one in building preservation care, to assess our collection, building and storage, according to the museum.

Sarah Justice, executive director, said in a release, “This team of experts will provide The Square an important assessment of the collection’s condition. Informing us on what we need to do moving forward to care and house these precious works of art. Plans for continued care of our collection aligns with our strategic plan to increase care for The Square’s permanent collection, including improved accessibility to the public, and achieve the museum’s goal of hiring a full-time registrar (collections care and data management specialist).”

The American Institute for Conservation and the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation, work together to promote the preservation and protection of cultural heritage in museums.

CAP is administered by FAIC under a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.

