Library board to discuss levy options

The Great Falls Public Library Board is holding a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12 to discuss the proposed mill levy.

The meeting will be at the library and Susie McIntyre, library director, will present the results of professional polling funded by the library foundation and updates on conversations with the Belt Public Library, Wedsworth Memorial Library, county and city commissioners.

Library presents master plan, levy proposal to city commission

The library board is expected to make decisions regarding the type of mill levy to send to voters, which ballot to put the levy on and the amount to ask of voters, according to library staff.

The meeting, like all library board meetings, is open to the public and will include time for public comment.

Great Falls library board pursuing levy

McIntyre is scheduled to present an update on the library levy to the city commission during their Dec. 20 work session.

The library board will not hold its regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 27.

