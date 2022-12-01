Dennis named new city attorney

David Dennis has been appointed the new city attorney.

He began the new role on Nov. 22.

Dennis replaces Jeff Hindoien, who left the position on Sept. 30.

Dennis has been the interim city attorney in the meantime.

Dennis joined the City of Great Falls as the deputy city attorney on April 4.

Dennis was selected for the position and has 25 years of experience in the public sector, private practice and corporate management, according to the city.

Dennis began his legal career in Great Falls as an associate at Dorsey and Whitney, then served eight years as vice-president, general counsel for the Davidson Companies. After two years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Dennis entered private practice in Great Falls, specializing in civil and commercial litigation. Before coming to the city, Dennis served as vice-president/legal for Stockman Financial Corp. in Billings, according to the city.

His academic credentials include a Juris Doctor from the University of Montana, a Master of Arts in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration/economics from Ohio State University.

“Great Falls has been my home for most of the past 30 years, and I have always been struck by the competence and professionalism displayed by city staff. That opinion has only been reinforced since I joined the city attorney’s office eight months ago. I’m truly looking forward to playing a larger role in helping this remarkable group address both the day-to-day and long-term challenges facing Great Falls,” Dennis said in a release.

“Great Falls’ is very fortunate to have had an exceptionally experienced internal candidate for the position of city attorney,” City Manager Greg Doyon said in a release. “David has already demonstrated his capabilities during his tenure as deputy city attorney. We are excited to move him into this new role.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

