Banff film festival tour returns to Great Falls Dec. 9 at new venue

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Great Falls at the Davidson Family Auditorium at Great Falls High School at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 as a fundraiser for the Great Falls Ski Patrol.

Tickets are $20 and are available on the Great Falls Ski Patrol website or at BigHorn Outdoor Specialists.

The event funds the operations of the Great Falls Ski Patrol. Operations include advanced training of patrollers and the purchase of emergency and first aid supplies used to render aid to skiers.

All ticket holders present at the film festival will be eligible to win local and national prize packages. Those purchasing tickets at BigHorn will be eligible to win an additional Rab prize package.

Since 1976, the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, a flagship program of Banff Centre, has been an industry leader in the celebration of mountain culture. Following the festival each fall, the annual World Tour reaches more than 40 countries on seven continents, making Banff the largest adventure film tour on the planet. The Great Falls showing, a collaboration between the Banff Centre and the Great Falls Ski Patrol, is historically the first stop on the Centre’s world tour, according to the local ski patrol.

The Great Falls Ski Patrol is a member of the National Ski Patrol. The NSP, a federally chartered nonprofit association with more than 31 thousand members serving 650 separate patrols, is dedicated to serving the outdoor recreation industry by providing education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers.

The Great Falls Ski Patrol has been recognized as one of the premier “large” patrols in the NSP, winning the 2018-2019 Northern Division Outstanding Ski Patrol award and the national runner up outstanding large patrol award in 2021. With about 50 highly trained patrollers, the GFSP’s mission is to promote safe skiing and snowboarding and provide care and transportation while enjoying the powder snow, terrain and people at Showdown Montana.

