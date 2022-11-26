Downtown parking free for the holidays

Downtown Great Falls parking is free Dec. 12-23.

The city has more than 1,000 on-street metered spaces, more than 900 hundred covered parking stalls in the North and South parking garages as well as a number of surface parking lots located within walking distance to more than a hundred downtown specialty retail shops and restaurants.

To ensure everyone has access to parking, the two hour maximum parking limit at all parking meters will continue to be in effect.

“Providing free parking during the holiday season is one way the city can help support our local business community and encourage residents to shop and dine downtown. Buying locally helps all of us while strengthening our local economy,” Craig Raymond, city planning director said in a release.

For more information about free parking during the holidays contact Planning and Community Development at 406-455-8430.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

