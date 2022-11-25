The Electric Holiday Gift Guide 2022

We’re kicking off the holiday shopping season with this year’s holiday gift guide, featuring items and deals submitted by local businesses to The Electric.

Many of them are open Nov. 25 for Black Friday and even more have holiday deals on Nov. 26 for Small Business Saturday.

Sip ‘n Dip

Get a free luggage tag with every holiday order on the Sip ‘n Dip merchandise website.

Brush Crazy

Get gift cards for craft supplies and classes like the upcoming watercolor pencil classes. More details are on the Brush Crazy website or Facebook page.

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Gift Shop

This holiday season get 10 percent with any level of membership; Julia Becker’s “Here We Dance” original art for $730; Rosella Mosteller’s book of photography, “Montana: Mountains and More” for $175; or Amy Knight’s martini and cabernet glass trays for $62.

Visit the museum gift shop at 1400 1st. Ave. N., the online shop or Facebook. Call the museum at 406-727-8255.

Linda Michaels Salon and Spa

Buy a $60 gift card, receive a $15 service voucher to give as a gift or keep for yourself at the Linda Michaels Salon and Spa. Nov. 26-Dec. 15 only. We will give one lucky person and extra $15 voucher with their purchase each day.

Lewis and Clark Portage Cache Gift Shop

We have something for everyone on your Christmas list! Gifts for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and the kiddos. We have locally made native American jewelry, wildlife photos & prints, handmade soaps, adorable plush critters, books, cool caps, shirts, art and so much more! So, stop by and let us help you with your holiday gift list!

Local photographer Elizabeth Moore captures the beauty of Montana’s wildlife just perfectly. As a published wildlife photographer, you too could now own one of her amazing pictures or canvasses. The popular majestic bison matted and unframed for $25. Other sizes and wildlife are available.

It’s the holidays and cooking is what brings family and friends together. Take a recipe from your very own Taste of Montana cookbook only $26.95, and to add that special Montana flavor to your favorite dish don’t forget the Lewis and Clark Alpine Touch salt and pepper blends for only $17.99 each.

With the busy holiday season don’t forget to take a few moments for yourself. Relax by the fireplace with a hot cup of cocoa and a good book. We have an amazing collection. Topics include Lewis & Clark, Sacagawea, Thomas Jefferson and a wide variety of children’s books too. Here we have Way to the Western Sea $24.95 and another popular one Along the Trail with Lewis and Clark only $18.95.

Cassiopeia Books

Cassiopeia Books at 606 Central Ave. has lots of great books for kids for Christmas and terrific new nonfiction titles make wonderful holiday gifts!

For a thrifty holiday, why not think about pre-owned books, especially pre-owned book sets? Gently used and won’t break the holiday gift bank.

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists Get to Bighorn Outdoor Specialists at 206 5th St. S. for the Shop Small Promotion Nov. 25-26. For two days only: All socks: Buy 2, Get 1 pair of equal or lesser value free

25 percent off all Cotopaxi: clothing, accessories and bags

25 percent off all buff accessories

25 percent off Kokopelli Moki inflatable kayaks Klean Kanteen insulated camp mugs for $24.95 This 12-ounce camp mug is a beautifully crafted coffee mug made from 90 percent post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel, with an ergonomic stainless steel handle, splash proof lid and award-winning Climate Lock™ vacuum insulation. The camp mug’s rugged good looks are right at home just about anywhere, from the campfire to the coffee shop. Four colors in stock! MSR Evo Trail Snowshoes for $149.95 Durable and easy to use, the Evo Trail snowshoes are ready for years of adventures. Paraglide™ bindings are easy to use and incredibly comfortable. The pressure point-free stretch mesh securely hugs your feet and is compatible with nearly any footwear. MSR snowshoes are designed, engineered and made to exacting standards in the USA to perform reliably in winter conditions. Several styles available as well. Great Falls Symphony The Great Falls Symphony’s Black Friday Steal: Get 45 percent off of regular ticket prices with the Flex Pass—now only $99! Available Black Friday through Cyber Monday! Our 5-show season package including Pink Martini is 20 percent off! Get your tickets now for the lowest prices of the season! The Flex Pass is regularly $140 and it includes four passes to symphony concerts of your choice. Redeem in any combination. Not eligible to be redeemed for tickets to Pink Martini. Purchase here. Get the 5-show package 20 percent off for a limited time. This package includes reserved tickets to the remaining five symphony concerts of the season including Pink Martini! Purchase this package here.

