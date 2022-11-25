GFPD responds to crash, bounty hunter incident on Nov. 24

The Great Falls Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to reports of a crash at 8th Avenue North and 9th Street North.

Capt. John Schaffer said they also received reports that people were surrounding one person with weapons pointed at the person.

Schaffer said that when officers arrived, they determined that the people were bounty hunters from A to Z Fugitive Recovery and they’d detained one person.

Schaffer said that officers found the bounty hunters had committed multiple criminal offenses and one was arrested and taken to the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Schaffer said that a bystander recorded a video of the incident and posted it to social media identifying the bounty hunters as GFPD officers.

He said sharing false information is dangerous.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to call GFPD Officer Chris Brown at 406-799-6440.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

