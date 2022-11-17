Municipal Court’s canned food day is Dec. 2

The annual canned food day in the Municipal Court is Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During this event, defendants who are making monthly payments on fines have the option of bringing in canned food in lieu of December’s payment.

For 10 donated non-perishable food items, a month’s payment will be credited towards total fines owed. Regardless of the number of cans brought in, the maximum amount that will be credited on canned food day is one month’s payment.

Defendants who meet any of the following are not eligible to participate in canned food day:

Not current on fines

Paying only restitution

Have an active warrant

Have a deferred prosecution agreement

Completing a work project (community service) in lieu of their fines

Food collected during canned food day will be donated to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

On the day of the canned food drive, Set Free Ministries volunteers will assist the Municipal Court with food collections. Set Free Ministries has supported the Municipal Court food collection for more than 10 years.

All food items donated during the event must be non-perishable.

Donated food will not be returned if it is determined defendants are not eligible.

For more information contact the Municipal Court at 406-771-1380.

