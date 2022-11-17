GFFR hosting award ceremony for essay contest winners Nov. 23

Great Falls Fire Rescue is hosting the award ceremony to celebrate this year’s winners of their fire prevention essay contest at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at Station 1 downtown.

This year’s three winners, Ethan Janusz, Emma McVeda and Lewis Weidow will be able to present their winning essays on why you should have a fire escape plan and what that plan would include.

If you have any questions regarding the award ceremony, contact Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh or Community Risk Reduction Manager Kate Brewer at 406-727-8070.

