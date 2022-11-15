MDT seeking public comment on sidewalk proposal in Cascade

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to construct new sidewalks and repair existing sidewalks in Cascade.

The project is along the north side of 3rd Avenue Northwest, between 4th Street Northwest and Front Street; along the north and south side of Central Avenue between 2nd Street Northwest and 1st Street North; and the west side of Front Street South between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue Southwest.

Proposed work includes about one-half mile of new sidewalk, curb ramps upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, spot replacement of deteriorated sidewalk, retaining walls, signing and revegetation. The purpose of the project is to construct sidewalks to safely route children, families, and other pedestrians to and from the community pool and park, Cascade School campus, and downtown, according to MDT.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed. But MDT anticipates some impacts to landscaping and fencing located within the existing right-of-way. Adjacent landowners will be contacted regarding these impacts.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10105000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at 406-454-5880 or Project Design Engineer JR Taylor at 406-444-7636 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

