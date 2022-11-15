Civic Center repairs close Municipal Court, one access door

Over the weekend, a broken pipe caused flooding in the Civic Center.

Flooding in the basement has caused the Municipal Court to close at noon Nov. 15 and remain closed Nov. 16 to allow the repairs to be completed as quickly as possible.

Court staff will be periodically checking their voicemail and returning calls as soon as they are able. Members of the public can email citycourt@greatfallsmt.net with any questions and/or concerns.

The online payment system will not be affected and payments can be made if you are current on your monthly payments.

All hearings and trials have been continued by the court, and you will receive that notice by mail, or by your counsel if you are represented.

Court staff expect to reopen normally on Nov. 17.

The broken pipe has also closed the south doors, E, for three to five days, including during the Nov. 15 commission meeting.

Visitors can access the building through the D door on the south side or doors F and G on the north side of the Civic Center. All parking lots remain open.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

