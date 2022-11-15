Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar

Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar.

Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

According to court documents, the Great Falls Police Department responded to The Do Bar just after midnight on Nov. 6 for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

GFPD investigating Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar

Bar staff directed officers inside the breezeway at the front door where a shirtless man was lying on the floor.

Officers observed two holes on the victim’s left tricep that appeared to be consistent with a through and through bullet wound, as well as a large hole in his chest, according to the court documents.

During the investigation, GFPD officers reviewed The Do Bar’s security footage and saw Lewis along with a man identified as Elijah Dwumfour entering the bar. The victim and another man were already inside and through interviews, officer learned that the victim’s friend had a conversation with Lewis and Dwumfour that lead to an altercation in the parking lot, according to court documents.

During the altercation, Lewis was observed jogging to his vehicle, while the other three men were fighting. Bar security was seen breaking up the altercation and it appeared that Lewis was attempting to help break up the fight when Dwumfour punched the victim and the victim’s friend punches Lewis, who then brandished a firearm and fired two rounds that hit the victim, then a third round that missed the victim’s friend, according to court documents.

GFPD officers located shell casings in the parking lot and one in the outer wall of the bar. During a search, officers found a firearm in Lewis’ vehicle, according to court documents.

Lewis was identified as a member of the U.S. Air Force assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base and the AF Office of Special Investigations determined he had deleted text messages pertaining to the incident from his phone before he turned it over to investigators, according to court documents.

Lewis was booked into the Cascade County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 warrant.

The county attorney’s office is considering charging Dwumfour with misdemeanor assault for the incident. He is not a military member but is a dependent, according to the county attorney’s office.

