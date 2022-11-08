GFFR responded to two fires due to weekend high winds

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Nov. 5 that were caused by high winds.

The first was at 4800 Lower River Road when branches from trees came in contact with power lines.

When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the Montana Air National Guard Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires, according to GFFR.

The second fire occurred at 5510 Fox Farm Road.

This fire was caused by hot ashes from a chimney firebox that were removed and carried outside. Before the contents of the firebox could be properly disposed of, the wind blew hot embers in the area of a wooden deck, according to GFFR.

These embers then caught the deck on fire, as well as, the exterior wood siding.

The fire progressed from the exterior into an interior wall where GFFR was able to extinguish the fire. There was minor structural damage from the fire and there were no injuries, according to GFFR.

