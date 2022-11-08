Election 2022: Results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and here’s the first round of preliminary results.

The first round of ballot counts at 8:31 p.m., 18,657 ballots have been counted.

Under the preliminary results, the county public safety levy is passing, as are local option taxes for marijuana.

So far, the voters are leaning toward allowing marijuana business operations within the City of Great Falls.

County Commissioner District 3

Don Ryan (D)*: 8,988

Rae Grulkowski (R): 9,211

County Commissioner District 1

Joe Briggs (R)*: 12,968

County Sheriff

Jesse Slaughter (R)*: 13,540

County Attorney

Josh Racki (D)*: 12,466

County Clerk and Recorder

Rina Fontana Moore (D)*: 10,112

Sandra Merchant (R): 8,133

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

Eric Bailey: 8,401

Dave Phillips: 5,990

Justice of the Peace Dept. 2

Shall Steve Fagenstrom be retained?

Yes: 14,734

No: 2,036

Public Administrator

Gerald Boland (D)*: 12,372

County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools

Diana Heikkila (D)*: 13,601

District Court Judge (nonpartisan)

David Grubich: 9,396

Michele Levine: 7,389

Supreme Court

Justice 1

Bill D’Alton: 3,172

Jim Rice: 12,644

Justice 2

James Brown: 7,141

Ingrid Gustafson: 10,309

Public Service Commissioner District 1

Randy Pinocci (R): 12,625

U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

Gary Buchanan (I): 4,574

Sam Rankin (L): 217

Penny Ronning (D): 4,605

Matt Rosendale (R): 9,085

Ballot Questions

County local option tax for medical marijuana

Yes: 13,833

No: 6,800

County local option tax for recreational marijuana

Yes: 13,833

No: 4,149

County public safety levy

Yes: 10,050

No: 7,881

City

Should marijuana business operations remain prohibited in the city limits?

Yes: 6,810

No: 7,221

Should the code be amended related to municipal judges?

Yes: 10,857

No: 2,793

Legislature

State Senator District 11

Daniel Emrich (R): 2,188

Tom Jacobson (D): 2,243

State Senator District 12

Jacob Bachmeier (D): 1,965

Wendy McKamey (R): 2,224

State Senator District 13

Casey Schreiner (D): 1,801

Jeremy Trebas (R): 1,678

State Senator District 14

David Brewer (D): 119

Russel Tempel (R): 165

State Senator District 15

Dan Bartel (R): 272

Cindy Palmer (D): 80

State Representative District 19

Russel Miner (R): 1,458

State Representative District 20

Fred Anderson (R): 2,385

Samantha Rispens (D): 1,218

State Representative District 21

Ed Buttrey (R): 1,545

Lela Graham (D): 876

State Representative District 22

Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R): 1,099

Nick Henry (D): 816

Tony Rosales (L): 105

State Representative District 23

Scot Kerns (R): 982

Melissa Smith (D): 978

State Representative District 24

Barbara Bessette (D): 1,128

Steven Galloway (R): 1,124

State Representative District 25

Steve Gist (R): 1,021

Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,106

State Representative District 26

George Nikolakakos (R): 714

Kari Rosenleaf (D): 632

State Representative District 27

Josh Kassmier (R): 215

State Representative District 30

James Bergstrom (R): 270

Wendy Palmer (R): 79

