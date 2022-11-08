Election 2022: Results
Polls closed at 8 p.m. and here’s the first round of preliminary results.
The first round of ballot counts at 8:31 p.m., 18,657 ballots have been counted.
Under the preliminary results, the county public safety levy is passing, as are local option taxes for marijuana.
So far, the voters are leaning toward allowing marijuana business operations within the City of Great Falls.
County Commissioner District 3
Don Ryan (D)*: 8,988
Rae Grulkowski (R): 9,211
County Commissioner District 1
Joe Briggs (R)*: 12,968
County Sheriff
Jesse Slaughter (R)*: 13,540
County Attorney
Josh Racki (D)*: 12,466
County Clerk and Recorder
Rina Fontana Moore (D)*: 10,112
Sandra Merchant (R): 8,133
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Eric Bailey: 8,401
Dave Phillips: 5,990
Justice of the Peace Dept. 2
Shall Steve Fagenstrom be retained?
Yes: 14,734
No: 2,036
Public Administrator
Gerald Boland (D)*: 12,372
County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools
Diana Heikkila (D)*: 13,601
District Court Judge (nonpartisan)
David Grubich: 9,396
Michele Levine: 7,389
Supreme Court
Justice 1
Bill D’Alton: 3,172
Jim Rice: 12,644
Justice 2
James Brown: 7,141
Ingrid Gustafson: 10,309
Public Service Commissioner District 1
Randy Pinocci (R): 12,625
U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Gary Buchanan (I): 4,574
Sam Rankin (L): 217
Penny Ronning (D): 4,605
Matt Rosendale (R): 9,085
Ballot Questions
County local option tax for medical marijuana
Yes: 13,833
No: 6,800
County local option tax for recreational marijuana
Yes: 13,833
No: 4,149
County public safety levy
Yes: 10,050
No: 7,881
City
Should marijuana business operations remain prohibited in the city limits?
Yes: 6,810
No: 7,221
Should the code be amended related to municipal judges?
Yes: 10,857
No: 2,793
Legislature
State Senator District 11
Daniel Emrich (R): 2,188
Tom Jacobson (D): 2,243
State Senator District 12
Jacob Bachmeier (D): 1,965
Wendy McKamey (R): 2,224
State Senator District 13
Casey Schreiner (D): 1,801
Jeremy Trebas (R): 1,678
State Senator District 14
David Brewer (D): 119
Russel Tempel (R): 165
State Senator District 15
Dan Bartel (R): 272
Cindy Palmer (D): 80
State Representative District 19
Russel Miner (R): 1,458
State Representative District 20
Fred Anderson (R): 2,385
Samantha Rispens (D): 1,218
State Representative District 21
Ed Buttrey (R): 1,545
Lela Graham (D): 876
State Representative District 22
Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R): 1,099
Nick Henry (D): 816
Tony Rosales (L): 105
State Representative District 23
Scot Kerns (R): 982
Melissa Smith (D): 978
State Representative District 24
Barbara Bessette (D): 1,128
Steven Galloway (R): 1,124
State Representative District 25
Steve Gist (R): 1,021
Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,106
State Representative District 26
George Nikolakakos (R): 714
Kari Rosenleaf (D): 632
State Representative District 27
Josh Kassmier (R): 215
State Representative District 30
James Bergstrom (R): 270
Wendy Palmer (R): 79