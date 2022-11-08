County seeking bids for Expo Park roof replacement

Cascade County is accepting bids for a roof replacement project at Montana Expo Park.

The project will replace the roof at Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena and Exhibition Hall, as well as every roof that connects those two buildings.

It’s an estimated $2 million project budgeted in the Expo Park fund, according to county public works.

The project includes tearing off the existing single-ply membranes, coverboard, metal roof edging and copings, ballast, flashing and walkway pads. It include installing a new 60-mil single-ply Hypalon membrane roof including additional insulation, secondary drain installation, coverboard, roof edging, copings, flashing and walkway pads, according to the request for bids.

There’s an additive alternative portion to demolish and replace the standing seam metal barrel roof.

The area of roof demolition and replacement is about 96,000 square feet, including the barrel roof area, according to the county public works department.

Bids are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the county public works office.

