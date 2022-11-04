Goodsoldier in custody after multi-agency search

Updated 5:20 p.m. Nov. 5

Andale Goodsoldier is in custody.

The Great Falls Police Department said that thanks to community tips, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the 17-year-old into custody on Nov. 5. Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Goodsoldier since Nov. 4.

He was taken into custody just outside Great Falls and the arrest was made without injury to the suspect or deputies, according to GFPD.

GFPD said Nov. 4 that they and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted person in the northeast area of Great Falls and had not yet located him by Friday afternoon.

Goodsoldier and the victim know each other and the initial investigation lead GFPD to believe this is a domestic violence situation.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, further details of the original incident will not be released at this time,” according to GFPD.

GFPD said Friday that they were continuing the search and asked the community to call in with any information in an attempt to arrest Goodsoldier.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the non-emergency line at 406-455-8599.

The Great Falls Police Department said Nov. 4 that business and residences from 10th Avenue North to River Drive North and 38th Street to 57th Street should secure buildings and not allow anyone you don’t know inside.

River Drive North from 38th Street to 57th Street was shut down Friday afternoon but reopened later that afternoon.



“We are attempting to locate Andale Goodsoldier. Goodsoldier is likely traveling on foot and is wanted for several felony offenses, that took place this afternoon within the city limits of Great Falls, he should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to GFPD on Nov. 4.

GFPD has described Goodsoldier as a 17-year-old Native American male, 5’10” and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing gray and black clothing and a black L.A. Dodgers hat.

Goodsoldier was last seen in the Giant Springs area and may be carrying a green backpack.

Anyone who believes they have seen Goodsoldier is asked to call 911 immediately and anyone with information they may be helpful in locating him is asked to call 406-455-8517.

Great Falls Public Schools initially planned delayed dismissal for schools in the area but Chief Jo and Loy had normal releases.

Lewis and Clark, Morningside, Giant Springs and East Middle School were released with care. Students who walk home could be picked up at the school or were escorted home.

