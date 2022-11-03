Two neighborhood councils meet Nov. 7-11

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include the library master plan, Council of Council recap, and follow-up on neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include the library master plan, Council of Council recap, planning for the spring council event, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

