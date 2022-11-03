Leeds to present virtual tour of portage

Ezekiel “Zeke” Leeds will present, “Portage of the Falls: A Virtual Walk-through of Lewis and Clark’s Expedition through Great Falls” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

President Thomas Jefferson began planning the Lewis and Clark Expedition well before making the Louisiana Purchase. This was to be both an explorative and scientific expedition. Author Joseph Mussellmen said that “the exercise at the falls of the Missouri constituted Clark’s most extensive single scientific observation,” according to a release.

Leeds said that Clark believed this part of the Missouri River was so important that he would write in his journal, “I employ my Self drawing a Copy of the river to be left at this place for fear of Some accident in advance.”

Leeds is a newly-elected member to the board of the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

His presentation will encompass a virtual power point walk-through of the expedition in the Great Falls area. He is in the graduate program at Liberty University and will receive a masters degree in history in 2023. Leeds lives in Great Falls with his family.

