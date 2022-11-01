Winter tour of Shakespeare in the Parks comes to Great Falls Nov. 14

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 50th anniversary season with a long-awaited winter production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) – Revised.

After postponing their tour last winter of this same production, the staff and cast of MSIP are bringing the comedy to the stage.

“Though we were all disappointed to have to postpone last year’s winter tour, what we missed the most was all of you,” Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director, said in a release. “Shakespeare has always been about the community for us, and that still holds true in our 50th season! This winter’s production is beyond phenomenal, but what will make it special is getting to share it with our friends, family, and community. We invite everyone to come out for our final tour of the 2022 season.”

The Great Falls performance will be on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Theater. The performance is free.

“From plays to sonnets, The Complete Works of Willliam Shakespeare (Abridged) – Revised is a high-octane performance that shares Shakespeare’s best. Audiences will delight in this fast-firing comedy that attempts to prove that three actors can do the impossible: act through Shakespeare’s entire canon – 37 plays – in 90 minutes,” according to a library release.

Free and open to the public – MSIP’s winter tour will span a total of 29 communities throughout Montana and Wyoming in 34 days, giving Shakespeare fans a chance to take in a performance nearly every night of the week!

For more information and a complete winter tour schedule, visit shakespeareintheparks. org.

