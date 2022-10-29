Sunday Reads: Oct. 30
Happy Halloween weekend everyone.
Associated Press: Judge sides with fired NYC sanitation workers in vaccine dispute
NPR: Costume store Spirit Halloween is a harbinger of the demise of the American mall : It’s Been a Minute
Associated Press: Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
Vox: Plant-based and lab-grown meat alternatives are being combined to create “hybrid” meat
The New York Times: Small businesses are increasingly looking to control their supply chain operations
The Economist: Vladimir Putin is dragging the world back to a bloodier time
Pew Research Center: Midterm voting intentions are divided, economic gloom persists
Wired: Satellites monitor carbon capture
The Washington Post: Universal basic income has been tested repeatedly. It works. Will America ever embrace it?
San Francisco Chronicle: NIMBY cities push bogus housing plans
NPR: Hoax school shooting calls keep happening, and there’s a pattern
Associated Press: Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The New York Times: A ‘tripledemic’? Flu and other infections return as Covid cases rise
The Washington Post: Florida needs workers to rebuild after Ian. Undocumented migrants are stepping in.
Reuters: U.S. retailers fill store shelves with leftover holiday inventory
The Economist: A global house-price slump is coming // Housing markets face a brutal squeeze
The Washington Post: A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister is planned: Twisters
Grub Street: What it would really be like to date a chef from ‘The Bear’
The Economist: The ugly truth about young beauty brands’ business model