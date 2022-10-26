County accepting water system ARPA applications

Cascade County is accepting applications from licensed residential public water systems within the county whose primary source are ground water wells owned, maintained and operated by the water system.

Applicants may not have already received county ARPA funding.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to the County Commission office at 325 2nd Ave. N.

If additional funds become available, applications arriving after this date may be considered after all timely applications are reviewed for funding, according to the county.

For questions, contact the Commission Office at 406-454-6810.

Applications are available on the county website or available at the Cascade County Commission office and below.

Public Water Systems Application

ARPA Application, Nov 1, 2022 (PDF, fillable)

ARPA Application Nov 1, 2022 (PDF, printable)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

