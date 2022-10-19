Malmstrom conducting exercise Oct. 20

The 341st Missile Wing will be conducting an emergency response exercise on Malmstrom Air Force Base on Oct. 20 from about noon to 4 p.m.

“The exercise is an opportunity for multiple agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base. Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base. There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise,” according to the base.

