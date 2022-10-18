Downtown agency requesting TIF funds for mural lighting

City Commissioners will consider a request for $150,000 in downtown tax increment financing funds for the design and installation of alley lighting.

The Downtown Business Improvement District submitted an application for the funds, which has been recommended by the Downtown Development Partnership.

The project would design and install alley and mural lighting on 10 buildings.

Commission approves downtown group funding request for operations, murals

According to the BID, the project would provide additional safety and security around 24 ArtsFest murals.

“These areas have been identified as having seen an increase in pedestrian traffic, but also extended viewing hours, and therefore are in need of further lighting to create a higher level of safety,” according to the staff report.

The BID’s request for $150,000 covers the cost of the contract for an electrical engineer to design the lighting plan, and then a contract with an electrical contractor to complete the installation.

Murals spark conversations about public spaces, growth

The estimated cost for design is $25,000, and installation is estimated at $125,000.

The locations proposed for building mural lighting installation are:

101 Central Ave.

111 Central Ave.

15 5th St. S.

17 7th St. S.

504 Central Ave.

509 1st Ave. N.

509 1st Ave. S.

612 1st Ave. S.

618 Central Ave.

8 5th St. N.

TIF districts and the use of the funds are governed by state law.

For the downtown TIF funding, projects must be eligible under the city’s Downtown Urban Renewal Plan and state law.

ArtsFest highlighting local vibrancy, ideas in action [2021]

Staff and outside bond counsel have reviewed the request and are recommending approval.

If commissioners approve the funding, the applicant and each affected property owner are required to enter into a development agreement with the city, according to staff.

The downtown TIF fund has a current cash balance of $3,889,035, according to the city staff report, and though that doesn’t include debt service payments or other obligations, there’s adequate funding to fulfill the request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

