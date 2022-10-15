Two neighborhood councils meet Oct. 17-21.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include County Commissioner candidate Rae Grulkowski, Municipal Judge ballot measure, council Facebook page update, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include County Commissioner candidate Rae Grulkowski, County Clerk and Recorder candidate Sandra Merchant, county public safety levy, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

