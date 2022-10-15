County Commission candidate: Don Ryan

Name: Don Ryan

Age: 70

Party affiliation: Democrat

Experience relevant to position sought: Former clerk and recorder/election administrator, Montana Senate for 8 years (committees, education-chair, business and labor, finance and claims, energy and telecommunications, Fish and Game); Great Falls School Board for 10 years and current County Commissioner

Q: Why are you running?

A: When I was appointed , I committed to run to complete the term. I also enjoy the challenges of the job.

Q: What do you believe is the role of a county commissioner?

A: We are the three people responsible to oversee the county functions required by law.

Q: What do you believe are the top three challenges facing Cascade County?

A: Making sure the tax dollars are spent wisely; working to endure county required service are done efficiently; making sure Cascade County is a safe place to grow a business and a family.

Q: If elected, what would be your initial priorities and how would you accomplish those goals?

A: After watching the functioning of county services and operations, I will be meeting with department heads and elected officials to talk about improving services and I will work to improve the cooperation with city officials and departments heads.

Q: If elected, how would you approach the decision-making process on items before the commission?

A: Both questions 5 and 6 relate to improving communication between the commissioners and the public. I believe this can be accomplished by scheduling listening and conversation time on the official schedule.

Q: How would you conduct public outreach on controversial matters before the county, or to promote a general understanding of the county’s public process?

Q: How would you approach working with the City of Great Falls staff and the City Commission to address broader community needs and goals?

A: Should the city agree, I would like our departments to set up regular calls or meeting to share relevant plans or information. I haven’t told the city manager yet, but if elected I will be calling him weekly to share information.

Q: What do you believe is the role of the county commission in economic development?

A: There are “tools in the toolbox” that can help business get established in our community, we need to promote them and ensure our city and county remain a high-quality place to grow a business and raise a family.

Q: What do you believe are the core services a county should provide to residents?

A: The core service priority is reflected in the allocated resources in the budget. 20 percent for public safety; 19 percent for general government (clerk and recorder/elections, treasurer’s office); 12 percent for capital outlay, 12 percent for public works (roads and bridges, building maintenance); 5 percent for public health and 4 percent for district court. Many of the smaller amounts are pass-through funds for specific purposes.

Q: How would you approach the budget process to ensure the county is making the best use of taxpayer dollars?

A: The Commission reviews all budgets quarterly to track their usage. The line-item budgeting when the budgets are set in labor and time intensive but it always uses to hold departments accountable.

Q: How would you work with the sheriff’s office to ensure public safety?

A: The sheriff is responsible for public safety and the sheriff like all elected officials have to justify their budget each year, Any increases in the yearly budget have to be approved by the Commission.

Q: What do you envision your working relationship with county staff would look like?

A: I have to the surprise of many department heads brought them into my office to give me a honest evaluation of my performance and what they would like to see from their “boss” this openness has helped me make their job easier.

