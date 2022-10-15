AAUW book sale coming up

The local chapter of American Association of University Women book sale is coming up.

Proceeds from the sale support the chapter’s scholarships, donations to local libraries, HANDS and the chapter’s Centennial Endowment fund.

The book sale will be held on the third floor of the library on the following days:

Oct. 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (half-price day)

Oct. 28: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (half-price day)

Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (sack sale)

