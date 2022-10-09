Sunday Reads: Oct. 9
Happy weekend Great Falls, hope you enjoyed the glorious weather. Here’s to a good week!
The Washington Post: How do U.S. marijuana policies compare globally after Biden’s pardon?
The Economist: A new macroeconomic era is emerging. What will it look like?
Montana Public Radio: Lawmakers, school officials meet over facial recognition technology in schools
The Washington Post: Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats mean a ‘prospect of Armageddon’
The Washington Post: Russia-Ukraine war latest updates
The New Yorker: Are you the same person you used to be?
The Economist: The Biden administration is quietly completing bits of Donald Trump’s wall
The New Yorker: The bodies in the cave
The Washington Post: Are you a coffee person or a tea person? Turns out, one drink really is healthier overall.
Civil Eats: For healthier school meals, California bets on more cooks in the kitchen
The New York Times: I escaped poverty, but hunger still haunts me
The Washington Post: Classified materials were routinely mishandled in the Trump White House, former aides say
The Atlantic: The ‘lost crops’ of America complicate ag’s origin story
The Washington Post: As TV doctor, Mehmet Oz provided platform for questionable products and views
National Geographic: It was America’s first English colony. Then it was gone.
The Washington Post: Places in America with the most chain restaurants
National Geographic: How ballroom dancing went from elite pastime to dance hall craze
Grist: The ‘hurricane tax’: How Ian is pushing Florida’s home insurance market toward collapse
The Washington Post: Colleges are more willing than ever to pay football coaches not to coach
The New York Times: Struggling schools in New Mexico see results after partnerships
Rolling Stone: ‘Tár’ review: Cate Blanchett’s staggering work of complicated genius