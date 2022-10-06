GFPD seeking information about shooting, vandalism incident

The Great Falls Police Department is seeking information about an early morning incident Oct. 4.

Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, dispatchers received several calls from community members concerned about sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, according to GFPD.

Officers were sent to investigate, but found no one reporting injuries and no apparent property damage.

Around 7:30 a.m. Oct 4, officers were dispatched to take a vandalism report at a residence in the 1500 block of 5th St. NW.

The homeowner showed the officers a hole in their exterior wall and a bullet found inside the residence.

Officers extended the investigation to include surrounding homes and found several spots of damage likely caused by bullets, according to GFPD.

Officers also located a speed limit sign, in the 200 block of 14th Ave. NW, bearing several holes and with bullet casings on the ground nearby, according to GFPD.

GFPD has posted a video on its Facebook page and is looking to speak to the occupants of a vehicle in the video as they may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call GFPD at 406-455-8408, message the Facebook page, online at WWW.P3TIPS.COM or through the P3 Tips App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

