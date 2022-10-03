Sunday Reads: Oct. 2

This week’s reading list. Have a good week Great Falls.

Vox: New Amazon robots have a “pinch-grasping” function that gets closer to human hand dexterity.

The Economist: Fulfillment and distribution centers are plowing through rural America.

Axios: The fastest-growing cities face some of the biggest climate risks

The Atlantic: Long COVID has forced the U.S. to take chronic fatigue syndrome seriously

Reuters: U.S. plans rule to protect livestock farmers from company retaliation

The New York Times: They were entitled to free care. Hospitals hounded them to pay.

L.A. Times: Former PG&E executives agree to $117-million settlement over California wildfires

San Francisco Chronicle: Cities can’t prohibit the homeless from using blankets or pillows on public property, court rules

Associated Press: California governor signs laws to boost housing production

The Economist: Markets are reeling from higher rates. The world economy is next.

The Washington Post: W(h)ither kimchi?

L.A. Times: Equal rights for bees, fish

The Economist: How Russia is conscripting men to fight in Ukraine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

