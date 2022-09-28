Monkeypox confirmed in Cascade County

Cascade County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox.

The patient is a male aged 20-29, according to Cascade County City-County Health Department.

The most common symptoms of a monkeypox infection include fever, muscle pains, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms, headaches, and a rash with blistering lesions, according to CCHD.

The virus is typically spread through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. On rare occasions, transmission may also occur through contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), or other surfaces, or by respiratory secretions. A person with monkeypox can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, according to CCHD.

Individuals with blisters or lesions AND other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, or anyone who has had close contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox patient, should contact their primary healthcare provider for evaluation, according to CCHD.

CCHD, Montana Department of Public Health and Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommend that all people take appropriate precautions to reduce the risk of monkeypox transmission. These include avoiding travel to other areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading, practicing safe sex methods, standard harm reduction practices such as proper handwashing and use of personal protective equipment, and avoiding contact with anyone who has open wounds, sores, or rashes or the items that they touch (such as bedsheets and clothing).

For more information, visit the state website for monkeypox.

