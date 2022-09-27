Student assaulting staff caused short lockdown at Great Falls High

Great Falls High School was locked down for about 10 minutes on Sept. 27 due to a student assaulting staff.

Great Falls Public Schools administration said they were investigating the incident in which a student assaulted two staff members.

Student in custody after making threat against GFHS

The school administration went into lockdown at 12:42 p.m. to deal with the altercation, which ended at 12:51 p.m., according to GFPS.

No weapons were involved, according to GFPS.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center, according to GFPS.

