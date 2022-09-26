City shelter offering free rabies vaccinations

The Great Falls Animal Shelter will be offering free rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs on Sept. 28 for World Rabies Day.

“Rabies is one of the diseases that can be passed from our furry friends to humans and in humans is often life-threatening,” Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator at the city shelter, said in a release. “Our goal is to educate and keep the people and animals of Great Falls safe from rabies”

World Rabies Day is an annual event on Sept. 28 that brings awareness on rabies prevention. The date also marks the death of Louis Pasteur who developed the first rabies vaccination in 1885.

Rabies is the world’s deadliest infectious disease and is 100 percent preventable, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The rabies vaccination clinic will take place on 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, 1010 25th Ave. N.E.

This event is free and will be first come first served.

Registration will end at 6:45 p.m. with the last animal entering by 7 p.m. Cats and dogs are welcome. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs will need to be well-controlled on a leash or in a kennel.

For more information, visit the shelter website or contact the shelter at 406-454-2276.

