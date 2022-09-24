Sunday Reads: Sept. 25

This week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine.

The Washington Post: Meet the robots coming to a restaurant near you

Route Fifty: Democrats strike deal to boost funding for police

Bloomberg: Will home prices fall? Higher mortgage rates are freezing out U.S. buyers

The Economist: Special report: After a long decline, violent crime in America is rising again

The Texas Tribune: Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows

Pew: No simple solution to helping voters in jail cast ballots

Foreign Affairs: America’s education crisis is a national security threat

The Washington Post: Trump and 3 of his children sued for business fraud by New York attorney general

The New Republic: Will the next pandemic start with chickens?

NPR: How to support a child’s mental health when they’re exposed to gun violence

Bon Appetit: Why was killing my own food so hard?

The New York Times: What comes next in the Fed’s fight against inflation?

The Washington Post: Prosecutors allege an inside job. The target? Rare bourbon.

The New York Times: Food supply disruption is another front for Russian falsehoods

Associated Press: New atlas of bird migration shows extraordinary journeys

The New York Times: A rural doctor gave her all. Then her heart broke.

The Washington Post: As NYC shelters near capacity, city might put migrants on cruise ships

The Economist: How does the British monarchy’s line of succession work?

The Washington Post: Doctors want alcohol warning labels to flag cancer risks

