Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Sept. 30

Visitors are invited to celebrate Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30 by attending a beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Beading instructors Ira and Kahly Henderson are from Great Falls and are enrolled members of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana. They will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn how to bead and make their own beaded key lanyard.

Advance registration is required with a limit 12 people for the class, which will take place from 3-7 p.m. There is a $15 fee per person for a beading kit, which is payable in cash only.

For more information and to register for the class, contact Alice Southworth at alice.southworth@mt.gov or 406-866-2217.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/

