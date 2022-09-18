Sunday Reads: Sept. 18

This week’s reading list, here’s to a good week Great Falls.

Associated Press: Climate change jeopardizes health care services, report says

The Washington Post: Community spread of polio prompts CDC wastewater surveillance

The New York Times: Congress told colleges to return native remains. What’s taking so long?

The Washington Post: Russia has secretly spent at least $300 million to influence global politics since 2014, U.S. intelligence assessment finds.

The Economist: Despite rosier figures, America still has an inflation problem

The Washington Post: This Midwestern factory was dead. Electric vehicles revived it.

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. supes want e-scooter companies to install anti-sidewalk tech — or cancel their contracts

Food and Environment Reporting Network: A California town’s creative effort to end its century-long water crisis

The New Yorker: How Owamni became the rest new restaurant in the United States

The New York Times: Aggies could have conflicts

Reuters: U.S. invests in multi-state offshore wind hubs to narrow supply gaps

The New York Times: FDA’s drug industry fees fuel concerns over influence

The Economist: Do Russia’s military setbacks increase the risk of nuclear conflict?

NPR: Struggling with its past, Germany’s 1,000-year-old choir admits girls for the 1st time

The Washington Post: Misconduct settlements have led insurers to force police reform

NPR: This episode is ‘For The Birds’ : All Songs Considered

The Atlantic: House flippers and landlords have taken over American interiors

The Washington Post: How did ancient seafarers sail against the wind? Here’s an answer.

The New York Times: Cameron Mackintosh on closing of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

The New Yorker: Peak cuteness, and other revelations from the science of puppies

The Washington Post: Worker shortages are fueling America’s biggest labor crises

NPR: The science of making and keeping friends, according to a friendship expert

The Washington Post: In cowboy country, the cradle of American masculinity, a single mom tries to raise her boy to be a good man

