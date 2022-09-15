Two neighborhood councils meet Sept. 19-23

Two Great Falls neighborhood councils meet Sept. 19-23.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include the county public safety levy, council Facebook page update and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items the county public safety levy, Baatz Building update, 4th Avenue North at 38th Street Condos Association parking concerns and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

