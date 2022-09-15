City animal shelter offering free cat adoptions

The city animal shelter is offering free cat adoptions Sept. 16-17.

The shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

The free adoption includes spay or neutering, current vaccinations, and a microchip. For those living within the city limits, they will need to purchase a city license at the time of adoption. They can choose a 1-year license for $15 or a lifetime license for $75.

Those interested in adopting a cat can stop by the shelter during their kennel viewing hours of 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 16 or 12-2 p.m. on Set. 17.

They can find the adoption application and a link to viewable pets on the shelter’s website.

The event starts at noon Sept. 16 and runs through 2 p.m. Sept. 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

