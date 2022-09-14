City seeking applicants for advisory boards

The city is seeking applications for vacancies on several advisory boards and commissions.

Applications are available on the city website.

Park and Recreation Board

There is one opening for the remainder of a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

There are also two openings for full three-year terms to start Jan. 1, 2023 and run through Dec. 31, 2025.

The board consists of seven members who advise the City Commission and the city manager on all matters related to the city’s Park and Recreation programs.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

Applicants must live within the city limits.

For more information, contact Steve Herrig at 771-1265. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

Board of Adjustment/Appeals

There is one opening on the Board of Adjustment/Appeals for a three-year term starting Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025.

The board consists of five members who hear and decide appeals regarding zoning, housing, and building codes and ordinances; hears and decides requests for variances from standards set forth in zoning ordinances; and hears and decides all other matters referred to the board regarding zoning, housing, and building ordinances.

This board also hears and decides appeals when it is specifically identified to do so by ordinance or resolution.

Members must be city residents and should be qualified by experience or training in construction matters.

Candidates with architecture or design backgrounds are preferred but not required.

The board meets on demand on the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 406-455-8530. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

Great Falls Housing Authority Board

There is one opening on the Housing Board for a tenant member to serve a two-year term through June 30, 2024.

The GFHA Board consists of seven commissioners appointed by the City Commission; two tenant members and five non-tenant members.

The tenant applicants must be a resident of the Housing Authority properties, living on the main site, Austin Hall, Sunrise Courts, Yeoman Tynes, Russell, Sand Hills, Holland Court Apartments or be a tenant participating in the GFHA Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Non-resident members should have expertise in the areas of law, architecture, real estate, engineering, finance, clergy or social work.

The Housing Authority provides safe, decent, sanitary, and affordable housing for the community’s low income residents. The board sets policy for operation and management of public housing properties, HUD-Section 8 programs, and other affordable housing programs.

The board also serves as the loan committee for the city’s housing rehabilitation program.

Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at noon, for about two hours.

For more information, contact Greg Sukut at 453-4311. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

Parking Advisory Commission

There is currently one opening on the Parking Advisory Commission for the remainder of a three-year term through April 30, 2023.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District.

Experience or interest in the central business district is helpful but not necessary.

The commission advises the City Commission, city manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the downtown parking district.

Applicants must reside within the city limits.

Members serve without compensation.

For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 406-455-8530. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Mansfield Center for Performing Arts Board

There is currently three openings on the board for three year terms through Dec. 31, 2024.

The board consists of five to seven members who advise on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms.

Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon.

For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 406-455-8510. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

