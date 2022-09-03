Sunday Reads: Sept. 4

Stay cool out there Great Falls. Here’s this week’s reading list.

Also, I just finished the book Boom Town, a history of civic life in Oklahoma City by Sam Anderson, and highly recommend it to anyone with an interest in the challenges and opportunities facing cities.

Associated Press: Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

Reuters: U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit China tech majors

The New York Times: Trying to sell your old Peloton bike? So is Peloton.

The Washington Post: To fight climate change, environmentalists may have to give up a core belief

The Atlantic: The cause of the crime wave is hiding in plain sight

NPR: Jackson State University president talks about the city’s water supply crisis

The New York Times: How the pandemic shortened life expectancy in indigenous communities

The Economist: The price of fun

NPR: Young farmers are needed but they lack land. A farm bill could address that

The Economist: American states are now Petri dishes of polarization

The Washington Post: Kabul airport bombing: For U.S. troops who survived grief endures

NPR: ‘Goodnight Moon’ by Margaret Wise Brown and Clement Hurd is 75

The Atlantic: Should you cut ‘toxic’ people out of your life?

The Economist: Are sanctions on Russia working?

