Sunday Reads: Sept. 4
Stay cool out there Great Falls. Here’s this week’s reading list.
Also, I just finished the book Boom Town, a history of civic life in Oklahoma City by Sam Anderson, and highly recommend it to anyone with an interest in the challenges and opportunities facing cities.
Associated Press: Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements
Reuters: U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit China tech majors
The New York Times: Trying to sell your old Peloton bike? So is Peloton.
The Washington Post: To fight climate change, environmentalists may have to give up a core belief
The Atlantic: The cause of the crime wave is hiding in plain sight
NPR: Jackson State University president talks about the city’s water supply crisis
The New York Times: How the pandemic shortened life expectancy in indigenous communities
The Economist: The price of fun
NPR: Young farmers are needed but they lack land. A farm bill could address that
The Economist: American states are now Petri dishes of polarization
The Washington Post: Kabul airport bombing: For U.S. troops who survived grief endures
NPR: ‘Goodnight Moon’ by Margaret Wise Brown and Clement Hurd is 75
The Atlantic: Should you cut ‘toxic’ people out of your life?
The Economist: Are sanctions on Russia working?