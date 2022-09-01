County releases 2022 fair numbers

Cascade County released their revenue numbers for the 2022 Montana State Fair.

In an Aug. 31 release, county officials said the fair revenues were $1,882,000.

They said it was a “near record breaking year, only to be surpassed by 2021.”

County financials in 2021 showed the fair generated $1.8 million in total revenues.

County Commission disbands fair board

The Electric requested the county’s expenses for the fair and according to that document, the total estimated expenses for the fair were 1,791,784.

That equates to a net estimated profit of $90,326 according to the county financials.

The county’s labor costs for the fair were $342,426.

The county’s fair operations costs were $467,514.

Last year, the county voted to disband the fair advisory board, which typically reviewed the financials annually.

Food concessionaires grossed $886,357, according to the county.

Former fair board member supports decision to disband group

Last year, the county financials indicated that food vendors grossed $183,198, and according to Commissioner Don Ryan, they pay 21 percent to the county, which would be $38,471.

The night shows generated $547,000 in revenue this year, according to the county, for “the greatest producing night show revenue in the history of the Montana State Fair.

County releases fair revenues; fair board says there’s room for improvement

In July, County Commissioners approved a $451,000 contract with Romeo Entertainment for the night show concerts that this year includes Mini Pop Kids, the Beach Boys, Skillet, Cheap Trick, Chase Rice and Dwight Yoakam.

In 2021, the Romeo contract was $496,060 and night show ticket revenue, according to financials provided to the since disbanded fair advisory board, was $481,134.

County fair board, commissioners at odds over role, relationship with staff

In July, commissioners also approved about $50,000 worth of ground entertainment contracts for this year’s fair.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival grossed $825,179 this year, which was their second best year on record, according to the county.

County considering disbanding fair advisory board

In 2021, the carnival grossed $872,254 in 2021, according to the county financials.

In 2021, the county approved a 5-year contract with the carnival and under the contract, the carnival agrees to pay the fair 35 percent of gross ride ticket sales, net of applicable sales taxes, up to $350,000 in sales; and 40 percent of those sales over $350,000, according to the contract. The carnival also agrees to pay 10 percent of ticket gross of up to two “extreme” rides and the designation of “extreme” will be mutually agreed upon by both parties, according to the contract.

July 30 was the most visited day at the fair with 10,742 people. The total paid guests at the fair this year was 75,443, according to the county, and total gate admission revenue was $385,462.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Montana State Fair, opening on Friday, July 28 at noon and concluding Saturday, August 5 at midnight. See you next year!!

