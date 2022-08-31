City offices closed for Labor Day

Posted on by

The City of Great Falls offices, Great Falls Animal Shelter and Great Falls Public Library will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The Community Recreation Center will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.

There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule next week.

The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at: