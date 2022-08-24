Christmas Stroll button artwork being accepted, winner selected Sept.15

The Downtown Great Falls Association is accepting proposed artwork from artists living in Cascade County for the 39th Annual Christmas Stroll button.

The judging will be done in the same format as previous years by people’s choice in two formats:

The Downtown Association will post all eligible submissions on the Downtown Facebook page and record the number of positive reactions to each piece of art.

The Downtown Association will post images of the artwork in three physical locations downtown where the public may cast their vote. Each person can vote only once.

The image with the most combined votes from Facebook and live voting will be the 2022 Christmas Stroll Button artwork.

This year’s theme is “Rudolph’s Christmas Forest.”

Artists are asked to submit artwork related to the theme and DGFA has the right to refuse any artwork that doesn’t meet the criteria.

Rules for the artwork:

Original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed.

All artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle will be rejected.

Artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3.5- inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3-inch buttons so that the outer quarter-inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible.

Artwork may include “39th Annual Christmas Stroll 2022,” but it is not required, DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto your artwork.

Please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and your signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button.

Artists may submit up to three design proposals.

[Full instructions are here]

The winning artist will be awarded a cash prize of $150 from DGFA. Buttons will be numbered and sold to community members interested in an opportunity to win the Christmas Stroll prizes. DGFA will print 500 buttons using the selected artwork, which will also prominently appear on the event poster distributed all over Great Falls. The original artwork will also be offered as a prize for the Christmas Stroll drawing and the lucky winner will become the owner of the original artwork. The image becomes the property of DGFA and may be used in future promotions.

The project is open to artists residing in Cascade County. All eligible applicants, regardless of race, sex, religion, nationality, origin or disability, will be considered. If you are unsure about eligibility, contact DGFA.

Submissions must be received by 2 .m. Sept. 8.

Late and incomplete submissions will not be considered.

Attach your contact information to the back of the artwork. Deliver original artwork to the Downtown Association office, 318 Central Ave.

The winning art and artist will be announced by Sept. 15 and all non-winning artwork can be picked up after that.

For questions, contract the DGFA at 406-453-6151 or celeste@downtowngreatfalls.net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

